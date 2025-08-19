Packers Making Possible QB Mistake in Preseason Finale

The Green Bay Packers are approaching their preseason finale against the Seattle Seahawks on Saturday afternoon. For many, that can’t come soon enough as the Packers are tired of adding to the injured list as the regular season approaches.

The Packers have had a long line marching into the trainer’s room this month including starting quarterback Jordan Love. While Love will not play against the Seahawks as he recovers from thumb surgery, Green Bay could still be making a mistake at the quarterback position on Saturday that could cost them when the games start to count.

Packers HC Matt LaFleur on Malik Willis' workload in the preseason finale:



"I'd say it's pretty fluid, but I would expect Malik to get a good amount of reps." — Jason B. Hirschhorn (@by_JBH) August 19, 2025

Packers QB Malik Willis to Play in Preseason Finale vs. Seahawks

According to The Leap’s Jason B. Hirschhorn, Packers quarterback Malik Willis will play in the preseason finale against the Seahawks. Head coach Matt LaFleur confirmed the move when talking to reporters on Tuesday morning, but left the door open for how long the backup will play in the final tune-up for the regular season.

“I’d say it’s pretty fluid,” LaFleur said. “But I would expect Malik to get a good amount of reps.”

LaFleur’s decision has some reasoning, as this could be the last game action that Willis sees for a while. But it could also turn Packers fans into Walter White screaming at Hank Schrader, warning LaFleur of impending doom.

As we mentioned before, the Packers have been wrecked with injuries this preseason. Romeo Doubs, Dontayvion Wicks, and Jayden Reed are just some of the playmakers who have earned the blue tent experience this preseason, and cornerback Nate Hobbs and Love each had surgeries during training camp.

The good news is that none of these injuries, outside of MarShawn Lloyd’s hamstring, are supposed to keep them out during the regular season. But the Packers could experience disaster if Willis gets taken down by an eager Seahawk willing to do anything to make the team.

If Willis goes down, it could put the Packers in an undesirable situation. Teams like the Philadelphia Eagles are looking for depth as the preseason comes to a close, and other teams could be looking for an upgrade at the starter or backup position, even without a catastrophic injury occurring in the preseason finale.

While it wouldn’t be as detrimental as a long-term injury for Love, Willis going down would still have consequences and a headache the Packers would probably like to avoid.

More Green Bay Packers News & Rumors: