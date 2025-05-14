Packers Make Unexpected WR Signing Right After Vet Drama

One of the biggest storylines surrounding the Green Bay Packers entering the 2025 offseason was whether or not they would add to their wide receiver room. While Green Bay decided not to pursue a wideout in free agency, they did take two in the draft. In the first round, they selected University of Texas receiver Matthew Golden. Then, in the third round, they took TCU pass catcher Savion Williams.

Though the Packers needed to add to their receiving room, these additions seemingly ruffled the feathers of a veteran receiver before training camp had even started. According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, Jayden Reed’s agent, Drew Rosenhaus, had a meeting with Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst on Monday to ensure Golden and Williams won't impact Reed's status as the No.1 receiver.

It was confirmed that neither player will impact that status. Following that drama in the wide receiver room, Green Bay has reportedly signed another receiver. According to ESPN's Rob Demovsky, the Packers added former South Dakota State wideout Jadon Janke on Wednesday. Although Janke has a long road to make the roster, his addition can start up even more drama.

The Packers are signing WR Jadon Janke, per a source. The former South Dakota State standout spent parts of last season with the Texans and Dolphins. — Rob Demovsky (@RobDemovsky) May 14, 2025

Packers Add Another Wide Receiver Following Jayden Reed Darma

Janke spent time with the Houston Texans and Miami Dolphins last season after going undrafted, but never saw the field. Nevertheless, during Janke's six seasons at South Dakota State, he recorded 170 catches for 2,800 yards and 30 touchdowns in 67 games.

That said, the North Dakota State product clearly went undrafted for a reason. Even so, bringing him in after Reed questioned his role in the offense earlier this week is questionable. One fan even joked in Demovsky's replies, Dontayvion Wicks will be the next one to talk to his agent.

Great now Wicks will shamble and talk to his agent 😂 — Do〽️ (@hooltras1944) May 14, 2025

Despite this clearly being a joke, it doesn't seem to be far out of the realm of possibility. Still, Janmie is likely just a camp body that poses no threat of taking anyone's targets away during training camp.

