Packers Make Surprising QB Move 1 Day Before Eagles Matchup
By Cem Yolbulan
The Green Bay Packers are getting ready to take on the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday in the juiciest matchup of the NFL's Wild-Card round slate. The Packers are 4.5-point underdogs on the road per FanDuel Sportsbook, but they have a path to victory.
To pull off the upset, however, the Packers need their star players 100% healthy. The latest roster move on Saturday raised some eyebrows on that front. The Packers reportedly signed quarterback Sean Clifford from the practice squad to the active roster.
Packers' Latest Roster Move Raises QB Concern Level Ahead of Eagles Showdown
This comes on the heels of Jordan Love and Malik Willis being limited participants in practice all week. Love had injured his elbow in Week 18, and Willis suffered a hand injury after banging it into a helmet in the same game.
Both players were cleared to play and Love is fully expected to start against the Eagles. Willis, on the other hand, revealed on Wednesday that his grip on the ball still doesn't feel %100.
Perhaps this is just a precaution because the Packers had an open roster spot. ESPN's Rob Demovsky highlighted that this doesn't change anything about Love's status for the game.
Hopefully, the Packers will not have to find out about the status of Willis' hand on Sunday. Clifford will presumably not be needed as an emergency third-stringer, but considering how high the stakes are, Packers fans have every right to be concerned heading into the game.
