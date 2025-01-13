Packers Make First Notable Signings of 2025 Offseason
By Cem Yolbulan
The Green Bay Packers' season is over after a disappointing 22-10 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles in the wild-card round. The Sunday showdown was a depressing one for Packers fans from the start, as multiple key contributors suffered serious injuries and left the game early.
A crucial offseason now awaits the Packers. After two successful seasons with playoff appearances, the Packers need to take the next step in the offseason to become a true Super Bowl contender. The front office announced the first slew of transactions on Monday.
Per the official team announcement, the Packers signed 12 players who finished the season on their practice squad to reserve/future contracts. The list consists of DL Deslin Alexandre, S Omar Brown, DL James Ester, CB Kamal Hadden, K Alex Hale, G Marquis Hayes, WR Julian Hicks, G/T Donovan Jennings, WR Cornelius Johnson, CB Kalen King, DL Jeremiah Martin and TE Messiah Swinson.
This means that these players will not be free to negotiate with other teams in the offseason as they are under contract even though the league year has not kicked in. Teams can sign as many players to future contracts as they want as long as they are not over the 90-man roster limit.
The Packers will presumably bring these players into OTAs, minicamp, or training camp and get a chance to evaluate them. There will be more offseason moves, including free agent signings, draft picks, and potential trades that will add to the 90-man roster ahead of the 2025 season. The Packers will then have to cut their roster to 53 players in August before the season officially begins. Whether any of these players will make the cut remains to be seen.