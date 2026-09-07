Packers maintain hope that Steelers bust can provide surprise option

The Green Bay Packers were forced to scramble a bit at the running back position after star Josh Jacobs was placed on the league's exempt list. What the future holds for Jacobs remains an uknown, what is clear is the fact that for the time being the current trio of options will be counted on to provided the needed level of balance for Matt LaFleur's offense. A piece of this puzzle is former Pittsburgh Steelers bust Kaleb Johnson.

Pittsburgh gave up on Johnson despite investing a third-round pick in the playmaker back in the 2025 offseason. The Iowa product didn't deliver on expectations struggling to make an impact in year one and making mistakes that opened the door for the two sides to part ways and for the Packers to step in and grab a clear reclamation project.

Johnson was impressive prospect finishing his final college season with 1,537 rushing yards and 21 touchdowns in a dominating effort. The explosive ability was clear and left reason for the Steelers to believe they perhaps had their back of the future before last season's frustrating results. Now, the absence of Jacobs has created an opportunity for Matt LaFleur to breathe life back into the career of the rusher.

It is important to note that MarShawn Lloyd is the obvious starter with Chris Brooks having more experience as well. Still, the door is open for Johnson and if there is any offensive coaching staff capable of rebuilding the confidnece of the young rusher it is Green Bay's staff.

Packers Looking to Breathe Life Back Into Career of Pittsburgh Draft Bust Kaleb Johnson

Lloyd does have a concerning injury history and lacks the experience of facing the level of expectations that are now sitting on his shoulders. Thereis a clear chance for Johnson to work his way into early-season carries and prove to be an option beyond just a depth piece. With the level of concern around the future of Jacobs the door is open not only to take early-season carries, but perhaps long-term.

Johnson is a wildcard you're hoping proves to either be a long-term backup or find a way to defy expectations and work his way back into the conversation as a starting option. No matter how it plays out, it is an incredibly savvy for Green Bay to take the chance.

There is no downside to having the young back rostered and you're giving yourself an opportunity find surprise production. It will be interesting to watch whether the Packers are able to prove last season was the outlier and that Pittsburgh simply gave up on Johnson a bit too soon.