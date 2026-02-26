Packers Will Love How Vikings' Kwesi Adofo-Mensah Firing Could Already Backfire

The Green Bay Packers will take any opportunity they can to laugh at their NFC North rivals' misfortunes. Whether it's an in-season victory or an offseason blunder one of the three rival teams made, there's no better feeling than watching things go wrong for the Packers' nemeses.

That's why watching the Minnesota Vikings implode in real time is a treat to Green Bay fans. The Vikings parted ways with general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah in what was seen as a delayed move earlier this month, and now that head-scratching decision might come back to haunt them.

According to San Francisco 49ers insider Matt Barrows of The Athletic, the Niners have hired Adofo-Mensah as a personnel executive. The Vikings may not realize it now, but that's terrible news for them and great news for the Packers.

Kwesi Adofo-Mensah Could Stop Vikings from Landing Mac Jones (And Packers Fans Love It)

Just a couple of weeks ago, 49ers insider Dieter Kurtenbach of the San Jose Mercury News said that general manager John Lynch could promote himself to president of football operations and bring in someone else to handle everyday GM duties. Either he had the scoop, or he was a prophet. Whatever the case, Adofo-Mensah's hiring might be the start of more changes in the Bay Area.

Meanwhile, the Vikings will reportedly explore other options at quarterback after watching J.J. McCarthy struggle last season. Mac Jones' name was floated as a potential trade target, but given the way that Minnesota treated Adofo-Mensah, that might no longer be on the table.

The Vikings reportedly let him go because, among other miscues, he took a two-week paid leave when he became a father in 2023. Airing that type of dirty laundry after letting him go might have rubbed him the wrong way, and he has all the leverage now.

Even with Brock Purdy as the undisputed starter, the 49ers don't want to trade Jones. They'll likely need a big haul to be convinced to move on from one of the NFL's top backup QBs, and that price might be even higher if you happen to be the Vikings.

Granted, Adofo-Mensah might not have the final say on roster and personnel decisions, but he will certainly have a major input. He knows how the Vikings operate and how desperate they might be to get an upgrade at quarterback, so he's the perfect guy to squeeze every ounce of value Jones may have for them.

The Vikings will have other QB options available, but he's probably their best option. They won't be able to afford Malik Willis, Kirk Cousins may not want to take the risk of being benched in favor of a younger player again, and it would take a lot of financial juggling to acquire Kyler Murray or Tua Tagovailoa.

At the end of the day, it looks like the Vikings will be stuck with another year of McCarthy or be forced to take on another average arm. Either way, they likely won't be threats to the Packers' NFC North aspirations again next season, giving those around Titletown plenty to keep laughing at.

