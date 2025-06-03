Packers Will Love New Vikings QB Report During OTAs

OTAs in the league are in full swing. These are voluntary, but they give time to get some valuable reps in before mandatory minicamp and training camp start.

The Packers kicked things off on May 27 and will have multiple practices run until June 5. The battle at receiver is the most intriguing one to watch this offseason for Green Bay. That is the biggest one to keep an eye on in Green Bay.

While that is happening in Titletown, there seems to be some doubt growing with the Minnesota Vikings. They are handing over the reins to J.J. McCarthy after Sam Darnold left in free agency.

From the outside looking in, that made sense, considering they used a first-round pick on him and he missed his rookie season with a knee injury. Despite that, the Vikings don't have complete faith in McCarthy, per Ross Tucker.

During an appearance on the "Purple Daily" YouTube channel, Tucker said the Vikings have uncertainty around McCarthy.

Tucker stated, "No matter what the Vikings say about J.J. McCarthy... they wanted [Sam] Darnold back. And then when they weren't going to get Darnold back, they wanted Daniel Jones back... As much as they're 'sold' on J.J. McCarthy, they weren't that sold... so [the Vikings] have some doubt."

Sam Darnold was one of the best signal-callers in the league last year under Kevin O'Connell. He ranked fifth in the league in both passing yards (4,319) and passing touchdowns (35), while the Vikings went 14-3. That led to him landing a three-year, $100.5 million deal with the Seattle Seahawks in free agency.

The fact that they wanted Jones back, even though he hadn't been a good NFL QB, shows their faith in McCarthy isn't at the place it needs to be.

McCarthy has areas of his game that he needs to improve upon to be a consistent NFL starter, and it sounds like the Vikings don't have that confidence in him yet. And that's music to the ears of Packer fans.

