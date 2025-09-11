Packers Lose Pass-Rusher for Next 4 Games Right Before Week 2 Kickoff

The Green Bay Packers are looking to build on their dominating Week 1 victory against the Detroit Lions when they host the Washington Commanders on Thursday night. Hosting a Washington team that made the NFC Championship Game one year ago, it’s another litmus test for a Green Bay team that beat just one playoff team a year ago and will be looking to double that total under the primetime lights.

While the vibes are good in Green Bay after the arrival of Micah Parsons, the one thing that could slow the Packers down is an injury. Parsons should be able to increase his workload after playing just 30 snaps against the Lions but defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley may need to lean on his star a little more after Brenton Cox was placed on injured reserve.

Packers Lose Key Pass Rusher Brenton Cox to Injured Reserve

According to Wendell Ferreira of A to Z Sports, the Packers have placed Cox on injured reserve with a groin injury. The move means that Cox will miss at least the next four games after suffering the injury in the Week 1 win over the Lions and will test a Packers defense that is running short on depth to open the year.

The Packers are good on the front lines as Parsons and Rashan Gary will occupy the starting roles. Lukas Van Ness and Kingsley Enagbare are right behind them and Green Bay has rookie Barryn Sorrell on the roster. But Cox was a key rotational piece for the Packers’ defense last season with 12 total tackles, five tackles for loss and four sacks in seven games.

The good news is that the pass rush looked spectacular in Week 1. Van Ness led the way with four pressures and a sack on 19 pass-rushing snaps while Gary had five pressures and a sack on 31 pass-rushing snaps. Parsons added two pressures and a sack on 23 pass-rushing snaps but Engabare was shutout on his 15 pass-rushing snaps, perhaps signaling where Cox will be missed.

In addition to his numbers, Cox was key in generating pressure. His 17.5% pressure rate made him a key reserve in Green Bay and the Packers will have to make up for that when facing the Commanders.

Cox’s injury also adds to a laundry list heading into the Week 2 matchup. Right tackle Zach Tom (oblique) and left guard Aaron Banks (ankle/groin) are not expected to play in Week 2, giving the Packers an uphill battle before they even take the field.

The good news is that the Parsons trade gave them an extra layer of depth and one that should see his effectiveness go up with more action in Week 2. If the Packers can hold the fort, Cox should be able to re-join the action in Week 7 and perhaps join a team that’s toward the top of the NFC North standings.

More Green Bay Packers News & Rumors: