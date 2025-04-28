Packers Giving Local Standout a Chance With Post-Draft Decision

The Green Bay Packers are coming off a successful NFL Draft. Northeastern Wisconsin was a willing host for the league’s annual event and the Packers set off some fireworks, drafting a receiver in the first round for the first time since 2002.

The Packers were also able to make other improvements to their team, adding depth to their offensive and defensive lines, the cornerback room and another playmaker. But a move after the draft may be one of the more interesting as it gives a local standout a chance to make an impact.

Packers Give Local Wide Receiver a Try Out at Rookie Minicamp

According to Tom Silverstein of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, the Packers have invited UW-La Crosse wide receiver Jack Studer to try out at next weekend’s rookie minicamp.

A native of Eyota, Minn., Studer broke out by catching 70 passes for 1,567 yards and 15 touchdowns during the 2023 season and followed it up by catching 64 passes for 1,081 yards and nine touchdowns last year. He has 175 catches for 3,127 yards and 35 touchdowns in six seasons with the Eagles and will be looking to make an impression next weekend.

It’s an uphill climb for Studer to make the roster, considering the depth in the Packers’ receiver room. Rookies Matthew Golden and Savion Williams join a group that had Romeo Doubs, Christian Watson, Jaylen Reed and Dontayvion Wicks before the draft. Other notable names, including Malik Heath, Bo Melton and Mecole Hardman, are also on the roster, leaving a small percentage that Studer can impress enough to get an invite to training camp.

But at this point of the season, players like Studer are just looking for an opportunity. Jake Kumerow was another D-III standout from Wisconsin, winning national championships with UW-Whitewater in 2013 and 2014 and eventually got his opportunity when he signed as a UDFA by the Cincinnati Bengals in 2015. The wide receiver signed with Green Bay late in the 2017 season and worked his way to the active roster, spending three seasons with the Packers until his release before the 2020 season.

Kumerow made such an impact that Aaron Rodgers was upset over his release, showing how a small opportunity can turn into a larger one. Studer will look to follow in those footsteps and work his way to a shot in training camp.

