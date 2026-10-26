3 winners (and as many losers) from the Packers' setback vs. Lions

The Green Bay Packers couldn't keep their foot on the gas in their trip to Detroit. Even undermanned, Jonathan Gannon's defense did an amazing job of containing such an explosive offense, but the Packers couldn't get out of their own way on the other side of the field.

The Lions did a great job of keeping Jordan Love under duress in this one. The makeshift offensive line struggled to give him a clean pocket, and his guys couldn't get open. Even so, Matt LaFleur's team had multiple chances to win it.

This setback will sting for a while, for sure, but it wasn't all bad. If anything, there's still plenty to feel excited about with this team. Considering that, let's stalk winners and losers from their Week 7 bump in the road vs. the Lions.

3 winners and losers from the Packers' tough loss to the Lions

Loser: Matthew Golden

Matthew Golden entered this game fresh off two 100+yard performances. He should've been licking his chops at the thought of facing one of the worst cornerback rooms in football. Instead, he was a complete non-factor in this one.

Roger McCreary kept him in hell in the slot, and he finished the game with just six receptions on 11 targets for 39 yards. It was surprisingly dismal performance by the team's second-year breakout wide receiver.

Winner: Tucker Kraft

Tucker Kraft has had a disappointing and slow start to the season, but he finally showed signs of life in this one. He was active, made the most of his opportunities, and showed his usual elusiveness when given a chance.

The Packers' tight end was Jordan Love's go-to guy in crucial situations, taking a step forward when Golden struggled. He finished the 20-17 loss with four receptions on six targets for 48 yards and his second touchdown of the season.

Loser: Brandon Cisse

Brandon Cisse has had an impressive rookie season thus far, so watching him make this list as a loser will be rare going forward. That said, he had a tough day in the office against one of the best wide receivers in football.

Cisse just couldn't keep up with Amon-Ra St. Brown in this one. He let him go off with four catches on as many targets for 58 yards, giving up 14.8 yards per reception and four first downs. At least he didn't give up a touchdown.

Winner: Savion Williams

Savion Williams was a bit of an unsung hero in this one. He hadn't been much of a factor before Week 7, not even with Jayden Reed out. The Packers had been a two-man show at wide receiver before Golden's dud.

Williams was electric and created separation against the Lions' sticky coverage. He finished the game with three receptions on as many targets for 47 yards, and he made a strong case for getting more opportunities.

Loser: Trey Smack

A couple of weeks ago, it looked like Trey Smack would finally break the Packers' kicker spell. Fast forward to today, and it wouldn't be surprising to know that the Packers cut him on the plane back to Wisconsin.

Smack missed two of his three field goal attempts, and while he made both of his PATs, leaving six points on the board in a three-point divisional loss is just brutal. The Packers may want to evaluate their options at the position.

Winner: Josh Jacobs

Josh Jacobs finally made his season debut. The Packers' offensive line struggled to create running lanes, as usual, but Jacobs' return obviously made life easier. He turned 11 rushes into 36 yards, averaging 3.3 yards per carry.

While that's nothing to brag about, Jacobs was a positive factor with screen passes, showing his every-down skills and why he should be the undisputed No. 1 in that backfield. He had five receptions on eight targets for 55 yards and one score.