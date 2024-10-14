Mason Crosby Lands New Job Amid Packers’ Kicking Struggles
By Cem Yolbulan
Ever since Mason Crosby left the Green Bay Packers after the 2022 season, the team hasn't been able to replace him. General Manager Brian Gutekunst has done an incredible job filling out the roster and turning it into one of the deepest and most talented groups in the league but he hasn't been able to find an answer to the kicker problem.
Last year, it was Anders Carlson who caused the Packers to leave so much on the table during the regular season and potentially cost them the divisional round game against the 49ers. The Packers spent all offseason looking for an upgrade and eventually landed on Brayden Narveson right before the season.
Whether he has been an upgrade, however, is open for debate. Through six games, the rookie has missed five field goals, all shorter than 50 yards and almost all of them wide right.
At some point, the Packers seriously need to consider replacing Narveson before it's too late. Mason Crosby, a name the Packers could have potentially considered bringing back, is seemingly not going to be an option. The 40-year-old former Super Bowl champ just got himself a new job.
Crosby announced on social media that he will be on 105.7 The Fan Milwaukee with Mitch Nelles every weekday from 9-11 am. Former NFL scoring leader who spent 15 seasons with the Packers will surely have plenty to say about Green Bay, especially the kicker situation.
The veteran kicker last played for the Giants for the last three games of the 2023 season. Whether he would consider making a return to the NFL for the right team at some point this season remains to be seen.