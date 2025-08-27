Packers Leave Door Open for Injured Signing to Return for Week 1

One of the Green Bay Packers' biggest signings this offseason was cornerback Nate Hobbs. Hobbs was signed to be the replacement for Jaire Alexander. Though he is not as talented as Alexander, Green Bay is hoping he can stay healthy, which Alexander could not do.

That said, things on the health front haven't started out positively for the 26-year-old. On August 5, Hobbs underwent a knee scope surgery that sidelined him for the rest of training camp. Prior to that, he had been in and out of practice with an injury.

On Wednesday, general manager Brian Gutekunst gave an update on Hobbs' health. According to Jason B. Hirschhorn of The Leap, Gutekunst said he is very hopeful that Hobbs and receiver Jayden Reed will be ready for Week 1. He added," I think they're trending the right way.". Receiving this positive update on Hobbs and Reed is great news for fans.

Packers GM Brian Gutekunst says he's "very hopeful" that Jayden Reed and Nate Hobbs will suit up for Week 1.



"I think they're trending the right way." — Jason B. Hirschhorn (@by_JBH) August 27, 2025

2 Packers Starters Likely to be Healthy for Week 1

Getting the news that Hobbs will be ready for Week 1 is a relief to Packers fans. Without the 26-year-old, Green Bay's defense would be in massive trouble against Amon-Ra St. Brown on the Lions' offense. Being down Hobbs would mean Keisean Nixon or Carrington Valentine would have to match up against St. Brown.

Both of those matchups would have been a complete mismatch, leading to the Packer defense getting demolished. At least with Hobbs, there's hope he can slow down St. Brown.

If he's able to win one-on-one versus St. Brown, then the rest of the DBs just need to slow down everyone else. Although that's much harder than it sounds.

On the flip side, hearing a positive update on Reed is good for the offense. Despite having a bevy of weapons now, Jordan Love is comfortable with Reed, which should help the offense start clicking early.

Green Bay will need all the continuity they can get as Detroit will be a hard opponent to open the season against. Even though they have new coordinators on offense and defense, Dan Campbell will have them ready for a big NFC North game to open the season.

As the start of the season nears, more updates will be available on the status of Hobbs and Reed for Week 1. Packers fans hope to continue receiving positive updates on both players.

