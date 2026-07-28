Packers' latest UDFA steal might be a lock to crash the roster

The Green Bay Packers went from having one of the most crowded wide receiver rooms in the league to having plenty of doubts at the position. They have their top three guys on paper, but they still must prove themselves.

That's why, now that Romeo Doubs and Dontayvion Wicks are gone, it looks like everything is up for grabs in the wide receiver room. Christian Watson can't stay healthy, and Matthew Golden is a question mark ahead of year two.

Considering that, it wouldn't be much of a surprise to see general manager Brian Gutekunst keep Florida's J. Michael Studivant around for a while. According to Gary Davenport of Bleacher Report, he might be the team's top undrafted free agent ahead of training camp.

The Green Bay Packers could use someone like J. Michael Studivant

"In addition to that excellent size, he also ran a 4.4-second 40-yard dash. His production at Florida wasn't great, but while at Cal in 2022, he posted a 65/755/7 stat line and averaged 11.6 yards per catch," wrote Davenport.

Studivant's production took a hit after leaving California. He was a non-factor in his lone season with the Gators, hauling in just 27 receptions for 406 yards and three touchdowns. However, he averaged 15 yards per reception, showcasing strong YAC and playmaking ability.

While it takes much more than just physicality and athleticism to make it in this league, J. Michael Sturdivant is in the upper echelon when it comes to speed and athleticism. He's a big-bodied guy who can be a perennial mismatch in the open field.

More importantly, he can also contribute on special teams, which should only help his case for making the roster. The flashes and physical tools are there, and with an offensive mind like Matt LaFleur's calling the shots, he can only get better.

The Packers enter this season with more questions than answers for their passing game. What if Golden doesn't take a leap after a disappointing rookie season? What will they do if (when) Christian Watson inevitably has to miss time with an injury? Will Jayden Reed be up to the task? And Will Tucker Kraft pick up things where he left them after such a major injury?

Those are way too many question marks for a team with Super Bowl aspirations. As such, they should leave no stone unturned in their pursuit of potential solutions. J. Michael Sturdivant might not be the biggest name in the UDFA pool, but with his strong frame, elusiveness, and not that much competition to make a name for himself, he should have a clear path to the Packers' 53-man roster.