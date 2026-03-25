Packers' Latest Signing Is Cherry on Top of Huge ST Overhaul

The Green Bay Packers have undergone a noticeable change on special teams, much to the delight of the fanbase after last year’s debacle. For starters, the Packers hired Cam Achord as their new special teams coordinator in late February after Rich Bisaccia surprisingly stepped down.

Weeks later, Bisaccia went back to the college ranks, joining Clemson's coaching staff after years of flirting with a return to the college ranks. From there, Green Bay immediately shored up the special teams unit, bringing back Nick Niemann and Kristian Welch, and signing Skyy Moore, who will be an upgrade in the punt and kick return games.

The Packers didn’t stop there with the moves, as they brought back core special teamer Arron Mosby on Monday, per Aaron Wilson of KPRC-2 Houston. The Mosby re-signing won’t move the needle regarding Green Bay’s other signings, but he’s done a good job carving out a role in the third phase of the game.

Packers Bringing Back Another Special Teams Contributor in Arron Mosby

The 26-year-old defensive end/outside linebacker has spent the last two seasons in Green Bay playing a large amount of special teams. Last season, Mosby didn’t make the 53-man roster out of preseason, but ended up getting re-signed to the practice squad immediately.

Green Bay elevated him from the practice squad to the active roster a maximum of three times before the Packers signed him to the active roster at the beginning of November. He appeared in 12 games, playing 221 special teams snaps compared to 17 on defense. The bulk of Mosby’s defensive snaps came in the Week 18 finale against the Minnesota Vikings.

According to StatRankings.com, Mosby had seven total special teams tackles, which is an improvement from the previous season (four), where he appeared in 16 games. The Packers hope that with Mosby, Welch, and Niemann back, they can help improve their special teams numbers under Archord.

The Packers allowed 25.8 yards per kick return (18th-most in the NFL) and 10.6 yards per punt return (15th-most in the NFL). Those aren’t terrible numbers, but it will be up to Achord to bring them up after being an assistant special teams coordinator and coach the last two years in New York.

The last time we saw Achord in the special teams coordinator chair was in 2023 with the New England Patriots. Achord spent four seasons in that role. In his first two years, the Patriots had the 11th and 6th-best Pro Football Focus grades in special teams.

With the core special teamers back, plus Moore’s addition, all Archord now needs to figure out what to do at kicker, which was a huge topic of conversation. That battle likely won’t be settled until minicamp and training camp, where McManus will have to compete with Lucas Havrisik.

More Green Bay Packers News and Rumors: