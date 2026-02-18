Packers Just Waiting for Lions Playmaker's Exit to Be Official

The Green Bay Packers play in arguably the toughest and most competitive division in professional football. As such, they have to keep a close eye on the opposition and how divisional rivals shape up their rosters every offseason.

That's why the team and the fans might be thrilled to know that the Detroit Lions may have to part ways with one of their best players. David Montgomery doesn't sound happy in Motor City, and with their salary cap situation, it should be just a matter of time before he finds a new home.

David Montgomery's Possible Departure is Great News for the Packers

As a former Chicago Bears standout, the Packers are quite familiar with Montgomery. Even with a diminished role last season, he's logged 189 carries for 827 yards and scored 9 touchdowns in 13 career contests against the Packers.

Then again, Montgomery brings much more to the table than just what he does on the field. Having him there gives the Lions an elite running back tandem. He's the bruiser, and he wears out the defense to let Jahmyr Gibbs run wild and make the most of his speed and crafty moves to create explosive plays.

The Packers have done a solid job of containing a speedy playmaker like Gibbs so far. They've limited him to 74 carries for 289 yards and 2 touchdowns in 6 games, and he failed to score in two matchups last season. That said, losing one half of the one-two punch will most definitely take a toll on his efficiency, given a higher usage rate and his speed not being as much of a factor late in games.

As things stand now, the Lions are $9.9 million over the salary cap, according to Over The Cap. Moving on from Montgomery would clear $3.5 million before June 1, while potential savings reach $6 million if done after that date. It may not sound like much, but every penny counts for a team that needs to free up that much money.

The Packers know they need to make the most of every edge they can get in the NFC North, be it on their own team or when one of their divisional rival loses a weapon. And while they've already proved that they can hold their own and dominate Dan Campbell's team, going against them without their veteran running back clearly makes life easier for Matt LaFleur's team.

