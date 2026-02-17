Bears Stud Looks Like He Won't Be a Packers Concern Much Longer

The NFC North is probably the most competitive and stacked division in the NFL right now. The Green Bay Packers have more than enough talent to get by, but they could also use every minor edge they can get from their division rivals.

That's why watching the Chicago Bears part ways with D.J. Moore would be such a huge win for Matt LaFleur's team. The veteran wide receiver will likely be a salary cap casualty in the Windy City, and that's one fewer weapon to be concerned about.

The Bears Will Probably Move On from DJ Moore This Offseason

Moore has 43 receptions for 581 yards and two touchdowns in eight career games against the Packers. He's had at least 60 receiving yards in three consecutive games, including an 86-yard, one-touchdown performance in their most recent meeting. Even so, the Bears simply cannot afford to keep him around for longer.

Per Over The Cap, Ben Johnson's team is $5.3 million over the cap as of this writing. They would save $16.5 million by trading Moore before June 1, and that number would climb to $24.5 million if traded after that. The wideout is still owed $93.9 million and is signed through the 2029 campaign, so moving him now would alleviate their salary cap concerns for years to come.

Moore had a solid 2025 season, but not a spectacular one. He played the most snaps among Bears wide receivers (752) and finished second in targets (69), receptions (39), and receiving yards (498). He was third in receiving touchdowns (3) and had 15 carries for 79 rushing yards and one rushing touchdown.

That said, the Bears don't need him at the moment. They've clearly found three special youngsters in Rome Odunze, Luther Burden III, and Colston Loveland. That trio will give the Packers plenty to worry about for the next decade, but that also means the divisional rivals can afford to move on from him to focus on other areas of their roster.

The Packers' secondary gave up a big chunk of explosive plays, and Johnson's passing game promises to be a handful. Caleb Williams will only get better with continued continuity and reps, so taking a weapon away from him is great news for this team.

Of course, the Packers can only focus on the things they can control. They will have to bolster the cornerback room to keep up with the Bears, the Detroit Lions, and the myriad of explosive offenses in the NFC, regardless of who's on the opposition's roster.

More Green Bay Packers News and Rumors: