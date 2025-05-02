Packers Just Put Another New Signing on Notice With Pathetic Contract Details

The Green Bay Packers have used the past couple of months to bolster the roster ahead of the 2025 season.

Free agency and the NFL draft were the two biggest places where the Packers were able to add more players to the fold. Shortly after the draft, the Packers went back into the free agency well and signed LB/S Isaiah Simmons.

They gave him a one-year, $1.337 million deal, but that only features $167,500 guaranteed. Andy Herman of "Pack-A-Day" podcast believes he will have to earn his spot in training camp and that he got a deal similar to what Mecole Hardman got.

Back in March, Hardman agreed to a one-year, $1.5 million deal that saw $150,000 guaranteed.

A pretty minimal contract for Simmons. Like Hardman, this is a "he'll have to make the team in camp" contract. https://t.co/4flRpaq0nq — Andy Herman (@AndyHermanNFL) May 2, 2025

Packers Give Isaiah Simmons 'Prove It' Deal

Simmons was drafted with the eighth overall pick in the 2020 NFL draft by the Arizona Cardinals. After spending three years with the Cardinals, he was shipped to the New York Giants. In 50 career games at those two locations, he racked up 329 total tackles, 15 TFLs, 13 QB hits, 8.5 sacks, and five interceptions.

Despite having incredible athleticism, he hasn't been able to find a consistent role on two different teams. The Packers are hoping that he sticks out in the summer and makes some plays that make the team want to keep him around.

Head coach Matt LaFleur spoke with the media on Friday at rookie minicamp, and he revealed that Xavier McKinney is already a fan of the acquisition, giving LaFleur "two thumbs up."

Regardless of the excitement that is felt among coaches and players, it's all up to Simmons going forward. He will have a chance to stick on the 53-man roster, but if he disappoints, the Packers can easily move on without facing any real financial implications.

There's a reason they did that, and that should give Simmons all the motivation that he needs.

