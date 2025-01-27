Aaron Rodgers’ New Coach Immediately Puts Him on Hot Seat
Super Bowl LIX is set. The Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles will square off on Feb. 9 in New Orleans. There's only one game left on the season but the other 30 teams in the NFL have switched gears onto the offseason.
Along with the Green Bay Packers, the New York Jets are one of them. That team missed the playoffs for the 14th straight season and will have new voices running the show in 2025. Aaron Glenn was named the new head coach, and Darren Mougey will be the general manager.
These men were officially introduced on Monday and were asked what they'll do with Aaron Rodgers going forward. Glenn wasted no time letting the media know they'll do what's best for the team. Not Rodgers.
Glenn was asked whether the team would bring Rodgers back, and he answered, "This thing is not about Aaron Rodgers. This is about the roster."
NFL News: Aaron Rodgers Isn’t a Lock to Be On Jets in 2025
This is the biggest question mark for the Jets in 2025 and Glenn's statements highlight that Rodgers won't have the power in the organization that he had under Joe Douglas.
When the Jets acquired Rodgers in 2023, they catered to a lot of his needs. They brought over ex-Packers like Randall Cobb, Allen Lazard, Nathaniel Hackett, and Davante Adams. While they did this to make Rodgers comfortable, it didn't translate to wins.
This past season, the Jets went 5-12 despite Rodgers playing in all 17 games. Granted, he was coming off a torn Achilles, but his play took a dip. Rodgers obviously wasn't as mobile as he used to be, but his accuracy was the biggest drop-off. Passes that he used to make in his sleep didn't take place during the 2024 season.
His numbers on paper were solid. Rodgers completed 63% of his passes for 3,897 passing yards and 28 passing touchdowns. But it's more than just the play on the field for Rodgers. The faces he makes on the field when things aren't going his way. Seemingly throwing teammates under the bus... cough cough Mike Williams.
The way he can take over a room is something to consider. We can't forget about his price tag. He has a $23.5 million cap hit in 2025 and a monster $63 million cap hit in 2026.
Glenn is making it clear that the Jets will consider everything and it's not a lock that Rodgers will be back in New York.
