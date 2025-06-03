Packers Just Leaked Trick Play They Want to Run in 2025

The Green Bay Packers are back at OTAs for the second week as the coaches work with the players before the real action begins at training camp next month.

OTAs are good for coaches to work on various position drills with players while doing some light 7-on-7 and 11-on-11 scrimmaging. It's also good to test out trick plays that you might want to run during the regular season.

According to Matt Schneidman of The Athletic, the Packers ran a fake field goal at Tuesday’s OTA practice in front of the media. Punter Daniel Whelan rolled out and tried to complete a pass to offensive lineman Zach Tom in the flat, but it didn’t work.

Packers Try Trick Play Infront of Media

It’s interesting that special teams coordinator Rich Bisaccia would work on a fake field goal play with media attendance, as you don’t want opponents to know that you could run it. However, the Packers must feel like, since it's OTAs, no one will remember.

Now, if the Packers run a fake field goal in the preseason or regular season, opposing teams will have actual game film on it.

Packers fans on social media were indifferent about the news of Green Bay running a fake field goal. Some of them thought it was cool, while others brought up the point of why you would put it out there in front of the media.

That said, a fake field goal play shouldn’t be at the top of mind for Packers fans. Heading into this season, you want to see Bisaccia’s group improve from what they did last season. Veteran kicker Brandon McManus was good when he joined the team, while Whelan did a solid job punting in his second season.

Now, the Packers could improve in the return game (kick and punt), but hopefully, they’ve found a solution with veteran wide receiver Mecole Hardman, whom they signed to a one-year deal. It will be interesting to see if the Packers’ special teams unit will be a plus in 2025.

More Green Bay Packers News and Rumors: