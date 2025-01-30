Packers Just Failed to Land Another Top Coach They Interviewed
By Cem Yolbulan
The Green Bay Packers are not revamping their coaching staff this offseason, but they are still making small changes in the assistant coach front. After the disappointing wild-card round loss to the Eagles, the Packers fired their defensive line coach, Jason Rebrovich who had been with the team since 2022. A holdover from Joe Barry's staff, Rebrovich was promoted to DL coach in the 2024 offseason but lasted only a season in his new role.
Since then, the Packers have been looking for his replacement. They interviewed multiple candidates for the position, including Eric Washington, Aaron Whitecotton, and Kacy Rodgers. The latter already signed with the Detroit Lions last week. It turns out the Packers are missing out on another one of their top candidates, as CBS Sports' Jonathan Jones reported that Whitecotton is headed to Dallas to become the Cowboys' new defensive line coach.
Packers Miss Out on Another Coveted DL Coach
Whitecotton is an up-and-coming defensive coach widely credited with the development of Jets defensive linemen like Bryce Huff and John Franklin-Myers, who landed big contracts during his tenure. Now, he will be joining new defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus' staff in Dallas.
The Packers, on the other hand, have to continue looking for a new DL coach. They are yet to hire a quarterbacks coach and may be on the market for a new linebackers coach after the reports emerged of Anthony Campanile being a top candidate for the Jaguars' defensive coordinator vacancy.
This is a disappointing development for the Packers who already frustrated their fans by signing special teams coordinator Rich Bisaccia to a contract extension.