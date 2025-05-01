Packers Just Clouded Young Defender's Future With Team

The Green Bay Packers have used this offseason to add some pieces to an already talented roster. They have built a great foundation for the team but it doesn't mean they are going to stick around forever.

May 1 was the deadline for teams to pick up or decline the fifth-year option for first-round picks from the 2022 NFL draft. The Packers had two first-rounders then, exercising DT Devonte Wyatt's option. They didn't continue on Thursday, as Green Bay is not picking up the fifth-round option on LB Quay Walker, according to Rob Demovsky.

Demovsky also added that GM Brian Gutekunst said the team would like to sign him to an extension and believes Walker is in the team's long-term plan, but this decision could make things more difficult.

The Packers are not picking up the fifth-year option on Quay Walker. However, as GM Brian Gutekunst said earlier this offseason, they would like to sign him to a contract extension perhaps even before this season begins. Walker remains very much in their long-term plans. — Rob Demovsky (@RobDemovsky) May 1, 2025

Packers Pass On Fifth-Year Option for Quay Walker

If Green Bay exercised that option, Walker would be on the books for $14.7 million. That number is clearly higher than what the Packers want to hand him.

Despite being the 22nd overall pick and starting 43 games, Walker hasn't been a consistent playmaker at the second level. He's had trouble in coverage and overpursuing run plays by taking bad angles that created holes.

According to PFF, he had a 68.8 run defense grade (81st among 179 graded linebackers) and a 52.6 coverage grade (130th among 179 graded linebackers). It didn't get better in 2024. He posted a 67.9 run defense grade (81st among 189 graded linebackers) and a 48.8 coverage grade (137th among 189 graded linebackers).

In three seasons with the Packers, Walker had racked up 341 total tackles, 21 TFLs, and 6.5 sacks. He has three straight seasons with 100-plus tackles and can find his way to the football, but he has some areas of his game he needs to hash out.

That is why the Packers didn't exercise that fifth-year option, and Walker heads into the 2025 season on a contract year.

