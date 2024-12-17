Packers Give Jordan Love Update After SNF Injury Concern
The Green Bay Packers may be the youngest team in the league with an average age of 25.1 years old but they have shown they are capable of hanging with any team in the NFL.
They are 10-4 on the campaign and have a contest against the New Orleans Saints on Monday Night Football. A big reason the Packers are one of the scariest teams entering the playoffs is Jordan Love.
The young gunslinger is playing some terrific football and head Matt LaFleur gave an update on him after he was seen limping off the field against the Seattle Seahawks.
Packers News: Matt LaFleur Gives Encouraging Update on Jordan Love
LaFleur spoke with team reporters on Tuesday and said Love to a "shot on his thigh" against the Seahawks but there are no worries about him getting through practice and suiting up against the Saints.
The Utah State product gave the fans a big-time scare in Week 1 against the Philadelphia Eagles when he suffered a knee injury and had to get helped off the field. Thankfully, he only sprained his MCL and missed just two games.
In 2024, Love has played in 12 games, ranking seventh in passing touchdowns (23) and QBR (66.3) with 2,953 passing yards. He's been stacking up consistent performances over the last five weeks, notching a passer rating of 107 or higher in each game since Week 11.
Love has also thrown two passing touchdowns in three of his last five games. With just three weeks left in the regular season, the 26-year-old is picking up his play at the right time. Green Bay owns the sixth seed in the NFC due to the NFC North being a powerhouse this season. The Detroit Lions and Minnesota Vikings both have a 12-2 record.
Even with it being an uphill climb for the Packers to win the division, it's basically a lock they are in the dance and that's what matters.
More Packers news and rumors: