NFL Makes Big Announcement on Packers' Week 17 Game vs. Vikings
The Green Bay Packers are 10-4 as we head into Week 16. The Packers have won four of their last five games, including a 30-13 win over the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday Night Football.
Green Bay is getting ready for their fourth straight primetime game against the New Orleans Saints, but the NFL made a surprising choice regarding their Week 17 showdown against the Minnesota Vikings.
Packers News: Packers vs. Vikings Stays in Opening Window for Week 17
Andy Herman from Packer Report reported that Green Bay and Minnesota will stay at noon CST in Week 17. That is a bit surprising considering both teams are playing excellent football right now.
The NFL announced that the Miami Dolphins and Cleveland Browns were getting moved from the Sunday Night Football window for the matchup between the Washington Commanders (9-5) and Atlanta Falcons (7-7). You can see the logic behind the move, as the Commanders have yet to play on SNF this season. They have a rookie phenom in Jayden Daniels under center and are in the thick of the playoff race.
The league also decided to move the Los Angeles Chargers (8-6)-New England Patriots (3-11) game to Dec. 28. The Patriots aren't slated to make the playoffs. The Chargers are still in contention in the AFC, despite coming off a gut-punching 40-17 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 15.
As for the Packers and Vikings (12-2), they are sitting fighting for seeding in a jam-packed NFC. Both Minnesota and Detroit own 12-2 records, with Green Bay two games back.
The contest in Week 17 between these teams will be intense, as divisional matchups typically are. In Week 4, the Vikings escaped with a 31-29 win over Green Bay. The Packers will be extra motivated to get some revenge on a division foe.
