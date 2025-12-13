Packers' Jeff Hafley Concerns Move to Next Level With Latest Update

There are already several head coaching vacancies around the NFL, with more likely to open in the coming weeks as the regular season winds down and franchises shift their focus fully towards the future. Unfortunately, that leaves successful teams, such as the Green Bay Packers, helpless while the rumor mill churns and coaches currently on the staff are linked to other opportunities.

While Packers defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley has, rightfully so, been rumored among potential head coaching candidates in recent weeks, the tone of what his future in Green Bay holds may have taken a dramatic turn on Saturday following a report from Diana Russini of The Athletic.

According to Russini, Hafley is among the five coaching candidates that the New York Giants have narrowed their focus to. In reality, this could very well be a list of four legitimate candidates and one pipe dream, but we'll get into that shortly.

Concerns Over Jeff Hafley Leaving Green Bay Should Be Strong as Ever

"The New York Giants have a list of candidates for their head-coaching vacancy. I’m told the names on it include Green Bay Packers defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley, Indianapolis Colts defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo, Washington Commanders offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury, Seattle Seahawks offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak … and Notre Dame coach Marcus Freeman," Russini wrote.

This isn't the first time we have heard Hafley's name connected to the opening in the NFC East. From the sound of things, it certainly won't be the last time Packers fans hear the two sides linked either. One way or another, though, Hafley appears to have staying power in the ongoing search in the Meadowlands, which should be concerning for supporters across Wisconsin.

While this would be Hafley's first go-round as a head coach at the NFL level, he does have experience being in that position in the college ranks, as Hafley was the head coach of the Boston College Eagles from 2020-2023 before signing on with the Packers. He is a true defensive-minded coach, which could be enticing to a franchise that is not hurting for talent on that side of the ball with Abdul Carter, Brian Burns, and Dexter Lawrence up front.

With Hafley being in this position, it is worth looking at the other candidates on this list as well. For starters, the rumors around Marcus Freeman making the jump to the NFL seem a bit outlandish as we have yet to hear that he would have any interest whatsoever in continuing his coaching career outside of South Bend.

Washington Commanders offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury may be on New York's list, but, much like Freeman, he would probably need some serious convincing to jump from his current position in the District of Columbia. With Klingsbury still being paid his buyout from the Arizona Cardinals, he's earning well above the typical pay grade for an offensive coordinator in the NFL, and he will be in line to receive those payments through 2027, giving him the ability to pick and choose his situations wisely.

Indianapolis Colts defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo might be the name to watch the closest in this race. Not only is Anarumo a native of New York City, providing him with the opportunity of a homecoming of sorts, but he has previous experience coaching in the Big Apple after serving as the Giants' DB coach in 2018.

