Jeff Hafley Speculation Gaining Steam as Packers Hit Stretch Run

The Green Bay Packers are gearing up for this playoff push and own an 8-3-1 record heading into a pivotal contest against the Chicago Bears in Week 14. Throughout an NFL season, there are plenty of ups and downs that transpire, and the Packers know that as well as any franchise.

There were times this year when the offense has been underwhelming, but no matter, they were able to lean on their defense. And a lot of that credit goes to defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley, who has this unit playing at a high level. That has caught the attention of several people around the league, and it sounds like he'll be a coach that garners attention in the upcoming coaching cycle.

The Athletic's Dianna Russini released an article on Saturday in which she included the names of several assistants and coordinators who will get some looks, and Hafley continued to appear on the list.

"Expect these assistant coaches to garner serious looks in the upcoming coaching cycle: Chiefs OC Matt Nagy, 49ers DC Robert Saleh, Colts DC Lou Anarumo, Broncos DC Vance Joseph, Dolphins DC Anthony Weaver, Seahawks OC Klint Kubiak, Rams DC Chris Shula, Commanders OC Kliff Kingsbury, Packers DC Jeff Hafley, Bills OC Joe Brady and Jags DC Anthony Campanile," Russini wrote.

While there are several names on this list, it wasn't the first time that Hafley's name has popped up as one to watch, as he was discussed back in September.

Jeff Hafley Continues to Be a Name to Watch in Coaching Carousel

Even though Hafley hasn't been a head coach at the NFL level, he still has experience doing that in the college ranks. He was the head coach at Boston College from 2020-2023 before landing in Green Bay as the defensive coordinator in 2024.

Hafley can take control of the room, but he is not only doing that. He also has the Packers defense playing extremely well. Going into Week 14, Green Bay is fourth in the league in total defense (284.8), sixth in pass defense (186.5), and eighth in run defense (98.3). In addition, they are sixth in scoring defense (18.8).

Week in and week out, he has his guys ready to roll, and they've been playing at a consistent level in 2026. That kind of production has helped lift the Packers this season and will play a large role in how far this team can go.

The better this defense looks, the more it will help the Packers win games, but at the same time, it'll only make Hafley more intriguing to other teams around the league. Regardless of how things shake out, Hafley is a coach who continues to gain steam in league circles.

