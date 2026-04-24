Packers Suddenly Have Intriguing Backup QB Option After Rams' Surprise Move

It has been clear that the Green Bay Packers are unhappy with their current quarterback depth after losing Malik Willis in free agency. While Jordan Love has been durable, the current backup options of Desmond Ridder and Kyle McCord are hardly reassuring. Green Bay would clearly like to add to the position if given the opportunity, and Thursday night's opening round might have opened the door for the franchise to do just that.

The Los Angeles Rams drafted quarterback Ty Simpson No. 13 overall, picking what is expected to be Matthew Stafford's successor. This is eerily similar to Green Bay's decision to bring in Love behind Aaron Rodgers despite both teams being in contending mode. The selection does create an interesting opportunity to consider, with Rams backup Stetson Bennett demoted to third string and becoming a potential Green Bay target.

Bennett was one of the 2025 preseason standouts, passing for 512 yards and five touchdowns, helping him more than look the part of an NFL backup. The undersized signal caller has made a career of being discounted and overlooked, walking on at Georgia and leading the school to back-to-back National Championships.

This, along with the preseason success, is at least intriguing enough that the Packers should reach out to see if the Rams would consider parting ways with the backup. At the very least, it offers Green Bay a fun wildcard as the franchise attempts to replace Willis, who signed with the Miami Dolphins as the team's expected starter.

Packers Must Explore Adding Stetson Bennett After Rams Surprise First-Round Pick

Replacing Willis isn't an option, but it's not difficult to argue that Bennett offers more upside than either Ridder or McCord. Ridder has thrown 14 interceptions in limited starts with the Atlanta Falcons and Las Vegas Raiders. Ridder has also shown a tendency to be fumble-prone, which only raises concerns over him being the next man up. McCord is a limited athlete, whom the Philadelphia Eagles were very quickly ready to turn the page on, leaving every reason to believe both players would be in trouble if forced into action.

Bennett perhaps isn't going to light the world on fire, but based on the college resume and preseason numbers, it would be a fun wildcard to bring in behind Love. The quarterback has consistently defied expectations throughout his football career and would benefit from learning in one of the league's elite offensive systems.

For the Rams, it makes sense to give Bennett the chance to back up in a new landing spot after adding Simpson. The third quarterback role could be used for a project quarterback, while the Packers can offer Bennett a real chance to fight for a role behind Love. It is a clear win for both sides and a move Green Bay should explore after the Rams' surprise first-round decision.

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