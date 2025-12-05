Packers Injury Update May Gift Dontayvion Wicks Golden Opportunity vs. Bears

The Green Bay Packers' offense has been trending up in recent weeks despite dealing with injuries to key playmakers. Jayden Reed remains sidelined, Tucker Kraft is likely out for the season, and Matthew Golden missed the last two weeks of action. And yet, the Packers still put together one of their best offensive performances of the season on Thanksgiving. The biggest factor in this was Dontayvion Wicks, who had his best game of the season with six catches for 94 yards and two touchdowns.

The two scores against the Lions were Wicks' first of the season. After Friday's injury report, however, the Packers will need him to keep up the momentum against the Bears.

Head coach Matt LaFleur said that Golden "will be questionable leading up to game time" and his availability will depend "upon how he's feeling," per Packers insider Jason Hirschhorn of The Leap. LaFleur added that the standout rookie has been doing a nice job in his recovery, but his status remains up in the air.

This update came on the heels of LaFleur revealing that Reed hasn't been medically cleared to return in Week 14. The talented wide receiver was expected to make his first appearance since Week 2 after undergoing collarbone and foot surgeries. Despite practicing with the team for the past two weeks, however, Reed is not certain to play on Sunday.

Dontayvion Wicks Will Hope to Continue Momentum in Week 14

If Reed and Golden both miss Week 14, it will be Romeo Doubs, Christian Watson, and Wicks who will play as many snaps as they can handle. Malik Heath and Bo Melton will get chances as the WR4 and WR5, but neither player had a catch against the Lions, and they will likely continue to be afterthoughts.

Since his return, Watson has been gradually increasing his role within the offense, arguably becoming the WR1. He led the team with 10 targets on Thursday, and that will likely continue against the Bears. Despite a long absence due to an ACL tear, Watson returned as athletic and as explosive as ever, and remains the team's best deep threat. Doubs is still the most reliable ball-catcher on the team and is also in the midst of a career season in terms of receiving yards.

As Watson and Doubs get most of the attention from the defense, Wicks, as arguably the best route-runner on the team, will have plenty of opportunities to find paydirt.

