Matt LaFleur Throws Last-Minute Concern Into Jayden Reed's Return vs. Bears

The Green Bay Packers' offense has been rounding into form in recent weeks after hitting rock bottom in Week 10 against the Eagles. After a strong offensive production against the Lions on Thanksgiving, the Packers are getting ready for a big NFC North showdown on Sunday that will go a long way in determining the postseason seeding. To make matters even more optimistic for the Packers and dangerous for their opponents is the looming return of Jayden Reed.

Reed was widely expected to make his long-awaited return on Sunday. The Packers opened his 21-day practice window on November 21, so Green Bay only has a handful of days before making the decision about activating him for the season. Since he has been practicing with the team for two weeks and was a limited participant on Wednesday and Thursday, many assumed that he would be ready to take the field against the Bears.

On Friday, head coach Matt LaFleur pumped the brakes on the Jayden Reed return hype. Regarding Reed's availability, LaFleur said, "I hope so. We're still going through that process of being fully cleared medically," per Packers insider Weston Hodkiewicz.

Jayden Reed Is Still Not Cleared Ahead of Week 14

That is not the injury update Packers fans were hoping for. The fact that Reed still hasn't been cleared with only 48 hours left before the game is obviously not a good sign.

At the same time, there is still time for the talented WR to get cleared between now and Sunday afternoon. The Packers Wire's Zach Kruse added an interesting nugget on X that Reed will likely have to get a scan to make sure his collarbone is healed enough to play. He mentioned that Reed could still play "even if it's not 100 percent healed."

The complicating matter for Reed is that he underwent two surgeries after breaking his collarbone in Week 2. He had a procedure to address his nagging foot injury, as well. So, he needs to be fully recovered from two separate surgeries to return to action.

LaFleur's comments could also be intentionally obscuring. There is certainly a benefit for the Packers to not reveal Reed's status until game day to prevent the Bears from game planning for him. This type of gamesmanship to get a small edge over your rivals is common and to be expected ahead of such a high-stakes game.

Even if Reed isn't able to suit up on Sunday, the Packers would love to get him back for the final stretch of the season. His experience, versatility, and explosiveness will further bolster the Packers' offense. Reed is a key contributor out of the backfield and as a returner, as well, giving the Packers another dynamic playmaker. Whether Packers fans will have to wait any longer to see him in action remains to be seen.

