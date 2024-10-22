Packers Immediately Cut Former Texans Player After Beating Houston
By Jovan Alford
The Green Bay Packers picked up their third-straight win on Sunday, taking down the Houston Texans 24-22 at Lambeau Field. It wasn’t easy for the Packers as they needed a game-winning field goal from newly-signed kicker Brandon McManus.
However, the Packers did just enough to come away from the win and keep pace in the NFC North. A couple of days after the close win over the Texans, Green Bay made a move on its practice squad.
The Packers announced on Tuesday that veteran fullback Andrew Beck was released from the practice squad. Andy Herman of the Pack-A-Day Podcast highlighted that Beck exhausted his practice squad call-ups.
The veteran fullback appeared in three games as a practice squad elevation, including last week’s win over the Texans.
Coincidentally, Beck spent the 2023 season with the Texans. The 28-year-old fullback had 11 receptions (13 targets) for 55 yards and two touchdowns. He also had an electrifying 90-yard kick return touchdown against the Jacksonville Jaguars.
Beck re-signed with the Texans this offseason but was placed on the PUP list at the beginning of training camp.
He would eventually be activated from the PUP list in late July but was cut ahead of the 53-man roster deadline in August. Green Bay signed Beck to its practice squad three days after the Texans released him.
With the Packers having an open spot on their practice squad, it will be interesting to see who the team signs this week to give them more depth at a position of need.
