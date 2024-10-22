Struggling Packers Vet Finally Woke Up in Week 7
By Jovan Alford
Through the first five weeks of the 2024 NFL season, Green Bay Packers fans weren’t too pleased with the performance of veteran defensive lineman Rashan Gary.
Gary had an underwhelming start, recording 11 combined tackles, two quarterback hits, a sack, and a tackle for loss. The 26-year-old pass rusher wasn’t getting to the opposing team’s QB and wreaking havoc on the defensive line – a far cry from what Packers fans saw last season.
In the 2023 campaign, the former first-round pick had 44 combined tackles, 22 quarterback hits, nine sacks (second-most in his career), seven tackles for loss, two forced fumbles, and two pass deflections. He also produced 30 quarterback pressures – the second-highest in his career.
Therefore, you can’t blame Packers fans for sounding the alarm on Gary’s play. However, the veteran defensive lineman must’ve received the message as he had his best game this season against the Houston Texans on Sunday.
Gary was all over the field as the Texans’ offensive line had no answer for the former Michigan standout.
The 6-foot-5 defensive lineman notched his second sack of the 2024 season while adding five combined tackles, three quarterback hits, and a tackle for loss. He also had six QB pressures in Green Bay’s two-point win over the Texans.
Packers fans were waiting for this performance from Gary and he delivered. According to Zach Kruse of the Packers, Gary exceeded his QB pressures in Green Bay’s last two games than he did in the first five weeks.
The veteran defender was also the third-highest-graded Packers (74.0) in their Week 7 win, per Pro Football Focus.
That said, if you are Packers defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley you hope Gary can build off this performance and take this defensive line to another level. Gary’s next chance will be on Sunday against the Jacksonville Jaguars, who have allowed 17 sacks this season.
