Lions' Dan Campbell Just Declared War on Packers Coming Off of Their Bye

The Green Bay Packers are tied for the fewest losses in the league right now. They're also on top of the NFC North, and that win over the Detroit Lions in the season opener could be huge for playoff-seeding purposes.

Lions head coach Dan Campbell is well aware of that. They've been nearly perfect since that embarrassing loss in Week 1, and with the second half of the season almost underway, he wants his players to make a statement. Talking to the media, the former player stressed the importance of peaking at the right time.

Dan Campbell Says He's Going for the North Division Title

“I mentioned to the team yesterday, I just kind of put up where everything is stacking in the NFC right now,” Campbell said, per DetroitFootball.net. “It’s very competitive, especially at this point in the season for one conference. But all I stated was, ‘Hey, this is where we’re at, this is where these teams are at, and this thing’s about to shake out within the month of November.’"

Nothing is set in stone, and outside of a couple of teams that are already thinking about the 2026 NFL Draft, all divisions are up for grabs. That's why the Lions coach wants his players to focus on one thing and one thing only: The NFC North.

“You’re going to start seeing the risers and fallers, and a lot of these teams are playing each other,” the coach continued. “We’re one of them. So, it really is just handle your business, man. And the bottom line is, find a way to win your division. We’ve got Minnesota coming in here, that’s number one, and then you worry about the next one after that.”

Of course, that will be way easier said than done. They might take down the Chicago Bears and Minnesota Vikings, but they're already 0-1 against Matt LaFleur's team this season, and even if they win the rematch, the Packers still have a better record.

That's not to say that the Packers can rest on their laurels. If anything, they still have five divisional contests left this season. Still, Campbell's words should only provide an additional motivation boost for their rematch in Week 13.

The Packers dominated them 27-13 at Lambeau Field, and with Micah Parsons finally settling in on defense and Jordan Love playing at an MVP level, you have to like their chances against anybody in the league.

More Green Bay Packers News and Rumors: