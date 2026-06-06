Packers hit major roadblock in potential Josh Sweat pursuit

The Green Bay Packers could certainly use a hand in the pass-rushing department. Micah Parsons will most likely begin the season on the Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) list, and Lukas Van Ness, who also missed time with an injury last season, hasn't been as consistent as expected.

That's why, with Jonathan Gannon taking the reins as the new defensive coordinator, it made perfect sense to see the Packers tangled up in trade rumors with Josh Sweat. He's already played for Gannon on two teams, and Matt LaFleur could've used some help from his brother Mike.

However, it seems like the Arizona Cardinals don't want to hear anything about brotherly love. According to NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport, they don't intend to trade the veteran pass rusher right now, not even after his absence from OTAs.

The Packers won't be able to land Josh Sweat

Sweat followed Gannon from the Philadelphia Eagles. He was his team's lone bright spot last season, starting all 17 games and finishing the season with a whopping 12.0 sacks, 30 total tackles, 13 tackles for loss, 17 QB hits, 4 forced fumbles (one recovered), and 2 pass breakups. Pro Football Focus ranked him 31st among 114 players at his position with a 72.4 overall grade.

The Cardinals are projected to be one of the worst teams in football in 2026. They have a new regime, major questions at quarterback, and play in one of the most brutal divisions. So, they might revisit their stance on trading Sweat at some point.

In the meantime, the Packers will have no choice but to pivot. They added Javon Hargrave to the mix this offseason, and he can also keep the quarterback on his toes. Also, they might sprinkle rookie Dani Dennis-Sutton here and there if he shows his value in OTAs.

This team has been one of the quietest during the offseason, and while that's Brian Gutekunst's standard MO, the Packers' general manager should break character and make a move. Joey Bosa and Jadeveon Clowney are still free agents, and they could both provide some much-needed push in the trenches.

Also, the Packers picked up Van Ness' fifth-year option, so it's time he finally takes a leap and holds down the fort while Parsons is out. The trade rumors for Sweat won't go away if (when) the Cardinals struggle out of the gate, but this team can't afford to wait and hope a savior falls right into their laps when they can go out there and get one.