Packers' history shows breakout season is upcoming for Matthew Golden

The Green Bay Packers have a rich history of receiver talent, turning the clock all the way back to Donald Driver or looking more recently at Davante Adams. This is a track record that fans have every reason to believe Matthew Golden will continue to build on despite the rookie's quiet debut season. All of the needed talent is in place for the pass catcher to take the leap, Green Bay's history tells us the quiet debut was by design and not a lack of ability.

Adams serves as the most recent example of this, having 483 receiving yards in his second season in the league before taking the leap the next year and finishing with 997 yards and double-digit touchdowns. Every great Packer receiver in recent memory has a similar story where the team eased the pass catcher into the system before they would inevitably take a leap in production.

Greg Jenning did this from year one to year two, having 632 yards in his rookie season before taking a jump in production each of the next two seasons. Jordy Nelson serves as another example, having only 320 yards in his second season and by year four finishing with 1,263 and being by far Green Bay's primary weapon.

Packers History Tells Fans that Breakout Season is Upcoming for Matthew Golden

Randall Cobb offered only 375 yards in his rookie season before putting up eight touchdowns and 954 receiving yards the following year. Each of these examples continues to drive home the fact that Golden's slow start appears to be by design and sets the pass catcher up for a breakout season as Jordan Love's primary target at the position.

While Christian Watson has more experience within the offense, every season of the receiver's career has been shortened by injury. Fans can't expect the pass catcher to stop this trend and should look at Golden as the featured target. All of this makes it clear that the slow rookie season isn't a concern, but points to a team that likes to slowly develop its receivers before thrusting them into a starring role.

It has previously taken more than a lone season to reach these expectations, but the team's offseason decisions tells us that a breakout is upcoming. Romeo Doubs was allowed to walk in free agency without a fight, and Dontayvion Wicks was dealt to the Philadelphia Eagles without the franchise adding a clear replacement.

This speaks to an incredible level of confidence in Golden and the expectation that the pass catcher is capable of producing at an elite level. Green Bay fans need only look to the past to explain the slow start and reset hopes that Golden is going to enjoy an inevitably big 2026 season.