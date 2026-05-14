Matt LaFleur facing questions as Packers' schedule toughens

When the Green Bay Packers flamed out of the 2025 playoffs, there was reason to wonder if Matt LaFleur's seat could grow warm. Instead, Green Bay opted to extend the head coach and provide a surprising level of security for a leader that is yet to prove he can take a team on a deep January run. LaFleur holds a playoff record of 3-6. While the coach has led the Packers to the playoffs consistently, it is fair to question what value this is when Green Bay hasn't been to the Super Bowl since 2011.

All of this makes it clear that there should be a level of pressure on the head coach heading into the season. This is with the understanding that the road for Green Bay is far from easy, with the NFL's strength of schedule rankings listing the Packers tied for third as the league's most difficult road. This makes it clear that LaFleur's team is going to be fighting uphill while the head coach is facing a level of scrutiny.

This is due to the fact that the Packers had a double-digit lead in the playoffs over their division rival and completely collapsed. Failing on this stage should've garnered a higher level of scrutiny and unquestionably will if the Packers were to fall short of expectations yet again.

It is fair to set the bar at winning double-digit games and at least one playoff game in the 2026 season. Otherwise, there could be reason to debate if the Packers should consider a leadership change after years of playoff failure.

Packers Head Coach Should be Facing Scrutiny in 2026 Season

While this might seem harsh months after the playoff failure, this has been years in the making. Green Bay's difficult schedule is a reminder of the regular-season success that has set this up, only to be consistently followed by playoff flameouts.

Since Jordan Love has taken over at quarterback, the team is 1-3 with a lone blowout win over a Dallas Cowboys team that was caught off guard by a rare LaFleur postseason gem. It was a great game, which was a clear outlier in LaFleur's tenure and points to the pressure that should be on Green Bay heading into what is expected to be a difficult season.

This is a business not focused on winning in the regular season but finding players and leaders capable of reaching the ultimate goal. If their year ends with failed expectations, the extension shouldn't matter, and LaFleur must be held accountable for his failures. There is an argument to be made that this should've been the case the moment the Packers collapsed in the 2025 playoffs.

Regardless, the point remains that this season's schedule sets up a difficult road for a coach whose seat could grow increasingly warm if results don't exceed 2026 expectations.

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