Packers hilariously exposed Ben Johnson's as a giant fraud

The Green Bay Packers are fresh off their biggest win of the young season. It wasn't just a much-needed statement win against a divisional rival and fellow Super Bowl contender, but also sweet revenge for a heartbreaking playoff loss.

More than that, it also gave Matt LaFleur bragging rights over Ben Johnson, who clearly doesn't like or respect him or anything associated with the Packers. While that cute shtick might make him popular in the Windy City, he hasn't earned his stripes yet.

With that blowout 31-7 loss, Johnson has now fallen to 2-6 against the NFC North as the Bears' head coach. He's 3-6 overall, with that lone playoff win coming against the Packers, but still, he's done a terrible job against divisional rivals.

The Packers exposed how overrated Ben Johnson is

After Week 5, Ben Johnson doesn't have a winning record against any team in the division. He's 0-2 against the Detroit Lions, his former team, 1-2 against the Vikings, and 2-2 against Green Bay (1-2 if you don't count the Wild Card round).

That's odd for a guy who would dominate the division from day one, a revolutionary offensive mind who'd changed how the game is played, a demigod who'd turn Caleb Williams into a Hall of Famer, yada, yada, yada.

Of course, no one can deny that he's a savvy play-schemer with some interesting concepts, but he's also had absolutely stacked offenses everywhere he's gone. Has he made anyone better? Or is his success a byproduct of the plethora of talent he's had to work with?

Everyone was terrified of the Bears' offense after they put up 59 points in Week 1. They were going for the 2013 Broncos' record for the highest-scoring offense in NFL history, but they've now scored 60 combined points in the four games since.

The Packers held them to 4-of-14 on third down, 2-of-5 on fourth down, and a grand total of 246 yards. They also turned the ball over five times, and while not having their starting quarterback clearly took a toll on their chances, they had already won games with Tyson Bagent and Case Keenum this season.

The Bears are still leading the league in rushing yards per game (173.2) and average the sixth-most total yards per contest (407.4), but they're down to 13th in scoring (23.8). Of course, those numbers should go up once Caleb Williams is back in the fold, but good coaches are supposed to maximize their assets.

Ben Johnson is an okay coach, and he has an opportunity to be great. But next time, maybe he'd want to have actual bragging rights before talking ill of another team or trying to little-bro another coach. In the meantime, he has plenty of catching up to do.