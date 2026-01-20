Packers Have Zero Reason to Keep Luke Butkus After Latest News

The Green Bay Packers are taking steps toward becoming a better team in the 2026 offseason, and if it were up to fans, there would be some sweeping changes along the offensive line. After ranking sixth in Pro Football Focus’s offensive line rankings in 2024, the Packers fell to 19th in 2025, and a high-priced overhaul of the line that included adding Aaron Banks and moving Elgton Jenkins to center fell short of expectations.

Some may say that patience is required and that another year with Anthony Belton at right guard and installing Jordan Morgan at left tackle could be part of a long-term plan. However, others look at the current culture, which has been described as soft, and made offensive line coach Luke Butkus their main target.

Butkus has been in the role since 2022, and fans were hoping that someone such as veteran Bill Callahan could come in and produce different results. But while the Packers value continuity on their staff, they may finally have no choice but to move on, as ESPN’s Marc Raimondi reports the Falcons will not be retaining offensive line coach Dwayne Ledford after hiring Callahan earlier this week.

Packers Must Replace Luke Butkus After Dwayne Ledford’s Departure from Falcons

Like Callahan, Ledford is one of the most highly regarded offensive line coaches in the NFL. He began his coaching career as an assistant strength and conditioning coach in 2005 and roamed the college ranks until joining the Falcons as part of Arthur Smith’s staff in 2021. He remained on staff after Smith was fired and replaced by Raheem Morris in 2023, but was unable to hang on as Kevin Stefanski was hired as the new head coach this weekend.

While Stefanski would prefer to work with Callahan, who was on his staff during his time with the Cleveland Browns, Ledford shouldn’t have trouble finding work. While the Falcons finished 14th as a group in PFF’s final rankings this year, their offensive line cleared the way for star running back Bijan Robinson to run for 1,478 yards and seven touchdowns, while allowing a combined 35.3 percent pressure rate between Kirk Cousins and Michael Penix Jr.

In addition, Ledford has worked with four-time Pro Bowler Chris Lindstrom and 2025 Pro Bowler Drew Dalman. Dalman spent his first four seasons in Atlanta before signing with the Chicago Bears last offseason, proving that he can develop elite talent.

It’s a resume that should be enticing to the Packers. Green Bay could be in for another wave of activity in the trenches this offseason, as Rasheed Walker is expected to leave in free agency, and the team could part ways with Jenkins after he struggled at center this year. Belton will be entering his second season and his first full season as a starter at right guard, and it’s possible that Morgan could benefit from Ledford’s coaching if he slides into the left tackle spot this season.

With a healthier Zach Tom at right tackle and the chance for a better second year from Banks, you could make the argument that Butkus could look a lot better in one year. But with a longer record of success, Ledford could be the answer and bring a much-needed boost to Green Bay’s offensive line.

