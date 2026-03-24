Packers Might Have to Stop Dreaming About Viking Stud's Departure

The Green Bay Packers have made some significant moves this offseason to improve their roster for 2026. While adding defensive tackle Javon Hargrave and cornerback Benjamin St-Juste should help that cause, they may need a little extra shove from some questionable decisions made by their NFC North rivals.

That includes the Minnesota Vikings potentially trading Jonathan Greenard. A player with 12 sacks in 2024, but was hampered by a shoulder injury in 2025, Greenard is looking for “a market correction” on the four-year, $76 million contract he signed in free agency two years ago, per SI’s Albert Breer.

There had been little movement on a resolution since that news broke, and rumors ramped up that teams were interested in making a deal. But after SKOR North’s Jason Harmon pointed out that Greenard had been posting Vikings content on his Instagram account and the VikesVerified account on X, sharing that he also posted a video from inside the team facility on Monday, it may be enough to burst any dreams of Minnesota weakening itself with an ill-fated trade.

Packers O-Line Troubles Back in Spotlight as Jonathan Greenard Trends Toward Staying with Vikings

Social media posts can be a tricky way to identify what is going on with a player, but the Vikings’ past decisions in this situation can provide some clues. Former pass rusher Danielle Hunter battled with the Vikings on an annual occurrence after outperforming a five-year, $72 million contract extension before the 2018 season. While trade rumors popped up, he agreed to short-term revised deals in 2021 and 2023 to keep him in Minnesota.

The man who helped orchestrate those deals was Rob Brzezinski, the executive vice president of football operations, and is currently in the interim GM role after Kwesi Adofo-Mensah was fired in January, and could be going down the same path. While there is a chance the Vikings could get a “Godfather” offer they can not refuse, it’s more likely both sides agree to a quick solution, keeping intact a major obstacle for the Packers as they look to climb back to the top of the NFC North.

Greenard’s 2024 season showed what he can do as he finished third with 83 quarterback pressures and 19th with a 15.3 percent pass rush win rate among qualifying edge rushers, according to Pro Football Focus. While he didn’t have the sacks last season and played injured through most of the 2025 campaign, Greenard was still effective, finishing with 47 pressures and finishing 18th among qualifying edge rushers with a 16.6 percent pass-rush win rate per PFF.

With Andrew Van Ginkel and Dallas Turner still in Minnesota, keeping Greenard would be an issue for a Packers team with questions along the offensive line. The Packers have put a lot of faith in 2024 first-round pick Jordan Morgan after Rasheed Walker left in free agency. While MORGAN returns to his natural position, his performance was uneven as he bounced around last season in a reserve role.

Zach Tom is considered one of the best right tackles in the NFL. However, after an injury-plagued season that included a partially torn patellar tendon, it’s fair to wonder how long he’ll need to round back into form during the 2025 season.

These questions may have been a little less important if the Vikings had self-sabotaged their pass rush by trading Greenard. But with the way the situation is trending, Greenard may be staying in Minnesota and crushing any thoughts of making it easier on the Packers next season.

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