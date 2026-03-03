Vikings Playmaker's Trade Rumors Are Music to Packers' Ears

The Green Bay Packers should be focused on their own offseason; however, it's always good to see division rivals make boneheaded mistakes. And it appears the Minnesota Vikings could be headed in that direction.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported on Tuesday that the Vikings are open to trading edge rusher Jonathan Greenard. ESPN's Jeremy Fowler then added that Minnesota is searching for a Day 2 pick in return.

Greenard is one of the Vikings' best defensive players, so the idea of him potentially playing elsewhere in 2026 is great news for the team in Titletown.

Jonathan Greenard Trade Rumors Is Excellent for Packers

Greenard dealt with a shoulder injury in 2025 that limited him to 12 games, but he was still effective when taking the field. Over the last two seasons with the Vikings, Greenard compiled 97 total tackles, 28 tackles for loss, and 15 sacks. And the advanced metrics on Pro Football Focus also backed up this notion:

Stats 2024 2025 Overall Grade 80.8 (17th among 121 graded edge rushers) 74.2 (31st among 115 graded edge rushers) Pass-Rush Grade 80.0 (17th among 121 graded edge rushers)



77.6 (18th among 115 graded edge rushers) Run-Defense Grade 70.3 (29th among 121 graded edge rushers)



77.8 (12th among 115 graded edge rushers) Total Pressures 80 47 Hurries 59 35

There's no question that Greenard has been a good player for the Vikings, but their cap situation might not give them the luxury to keep him. According to Spotrac, Minnesota ranks 31st in the NFL regarding cap space, as it currently sits more than $4.4 million over the cap.

The Vikings are scrambling to find some relief, which may force them to lose a productive player upfront. Greenard is on the books for $22.1 million in 2026 and $2.2 million in 2027, which is fairly reasonable for what he brings to the table.



Nonetheless, Green Bay would be thrilled to see him get shipped elsewhere.

It hasn't been a good offseason for Green Bay's rivals. Minnesota decided to part ways with former general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah in late January and is now leaning on executive Rob Brzezinski to run the show through the 2026 NFL draft.

Fowler also added that the Vikings are looking to bring in competition for quarterback J.J. McCarthy, as their patience with him is starting to wear thin during an appearance on the "Dan Patrick Show." Fowler said,

"It's kind of like when you get broken up with, or somebody starts seeing other people – when they do that, it's kind of clear it's probably over. " Jeremy Fowler, ESPN

Things are all over the place for the Vikings, and this Greenard update is the latest example. Green Bay has to be thrilled to see their division foe have to dangle one of their best defensive sides on the trade market, while they still have to find an answer at quarterback.

The defense was the driving force for the Vikings, so the potential departure of Greenard will hurt them a ton. Of course, those in Titletown won't complain if that has a positive ripple effect on the Packers instead.

