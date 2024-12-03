Packers Have Surprise Response to Lions Player Leaking Gameplan
By Cem Yolbulan
As the Green Bay Packers prepare for their crucial Thursday Night Football matchup against the Detroit Lions, the airwaves have been dominated by Detroit running back Jahmyr Gibbs accidentally leaking his team's game plan.
Gibbs posted a video of fellow rusher Jermar Jefferson on Snapchat with the Lions' protections visible on the whiteboard. The code words made the rounds on the internet, with many suggesting it would be a major advantage for the Packers.
Packers head coach Matt LaFleur denied the potential advantage this could bring to his team. Per The Athletic's Matt Schneidman, the experienced head coach called the leak "pretty overrated" and said the team could get code words from TV copy.
NFL News: Packers HC Matt LaFleur Downplays Lions Leak
Football is not rocket science. Most offenses run similar plays and coaching staffs around the league know what each offense wants to run. That is why Lions HC Dan Campbell and offensive coordinator Ben Johnson weren't too worried about the incident.
Campbell said the leak would not affect them on Thursday and said, "If we’re gonna lose because of code words, then we’re not good enough anyway." Johnson echoed the sentiment, "So even if teams know what’s coming, it’s still challenging to stop us."
That is the mindset LaFleur has heading into Week 14. The Packers still need to go out there and stop the Lions. Even though LaFleur downplayed the advantages, having more information about the opposing offense is still good.