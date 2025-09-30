Packers Have to Reckon with Sean Rhyan Problem During Bye Week

The Green Bay Packers have gotten off to a strong start with a 2-1-1 record heading into their bye week. But as the Packers look forward to a week off, they’ll have to look back at some of their concerns from the first month of the season.

The Packers looked dominant at times and unfocused at others, with one of the biggest questions around their offensive line. Losing Aaron Banks and Zach Tom to injuries have hurt the group, yet so has their situation at right guard where Sean Rhyan has struggled.

Rhyan has manned the starting spot at right guard this season, but his struggles came to a head when Pro Football Focus charged him with four quarterback pressures and had two penalties (one declined) in Sunday’s tie with the Dallas Cowboys. It’s an issue that needs to be addressed and could lead to a significant change during the bye week.

Packers Should Consider Starting Jordan Morgan over Sean Rhyan After Bye Week

The Packers went into this season expecting Rhyan to be the starter at right guard, even though it was a flawed idea. According to PFF, Rhyan posted an overall grade of 61.3, a pass-blocking grade of 65.6 and allowed 28 pressures and four sacks on 508 pass-blocking snaps last season, cementing himself as a good-but-not -reat guard.

With Tom on his left side and Elgton Jenkins moving over to center, some thought Rhyan would show improvement in his second year as a starter. But outside of the season opener against the Detroit Lions, that hasn’t happened.

Rhyan has allowed 10 pressures on 126 pass blocking snaps and while he has just one snap, there have been a series of mental errors. A to Z Sports’s Wendell Ferreira also reasoned that Rhyan has a stamina issue, and conditioning is something that's been a focus for the guard in the past, including last offseason.

With the way that Rhyan was beat off the line by Solomon Thomas on Sunday night, that conditioning may be a factor and it could lead to Morgan taking over the starting role.

A first-round pick by the Packers in the 2024 draft, Morgan came into the league as an offensive tackle but has been thrust into a guard role due to the injuries along the offensive line. The results have been mixed so far, thoygh Morgan was significantly better on Sunday night, posting a 67.8 overall grade and allowing four pressures on 47 pass-blocking snaps.

Rhyan is in a contract year and it’s possible that the Packers are trying to do right by the veteran by giving him a chance to figure things out. But his performance may be that of a backup and with Jenkins struggling and Tom injured, they may need to turn to a different option.

Morgan has yet to show he’s up to the task, but he at least deserves a shot, which could lead to one big change ahead of the Packers’ return to action in Week 6.

