Packers have one roster decision they'll regret delaying

The Green Bay Packers have often been pointed to as a landing spot for potential edge rushers on the move in the 2026 offseason. Much of this was due to the fact that Micah Parsons is coming off an injury and not expected to be ready until the middle of the season. Another piece of this puzzle is looking at the lost production with Rashan Gary and Kingsley Enagbare, who were your second-leading sack options at the position and both have found new landing spots. This leaves Lukas Van Ness elevated into a starring role and facing lofty expectations.

Where the issue becomes obvious for the Packers is in the fact that even if Van Ness delivers, you still don't have the needed depth at the position. Brenton Cox and Barryn Sorrell are the next names on the pass-rushing depth chart, and neither has the resume to suggest a great season is on its way. Fans have reason to buy into the ceiling of Van Ness, understanding his high draft stock and obvious expectations even after three underwhelming seasons.

However, even if this goes perfectly and Van Ness takes the expected leap, you're short 1-2 quality options, and even the return of Micah Parsons isn't changing this. Green Bay needs to make a move either to shore up their depth at the position or go out and make a meaningful trade to bring in a star to help erase the team's current concerns.

Packers Must Find a Way to Add Pass-Rushing Depth Ahead of 2026 Season

Whether it is signing aging players like Von Miller or looking to an accomplished star like Maxx Crosby, it is clear the room needs a name that fans can put their arms around. This doesn't have to mean a blockbuster trade; it can simply be a move to bring in leadership and a rotational piece that can help the young pieces take that next step in their development.

Green Bay already has reason to regret the lack of depth, and their choices are very quickly dwindling. The longer the franchise waits, the bigger the regret is going to become for a pass rush that needs a shot in the arm. One that is going to charge the unit to have the needed pieces not only to survive without Parsons for the first half, but also to make a push with the star going on a deep January run.

This is the expectation from fans, who are ready to see Jordan Love begin to carve his postseason legacy and head coach Matt LaFleur wipe away concerns about the ability to win games that matter. With this in mind, there is a lot riding on the upcoming season, and a clear roster hole remains that will become a regret if Green Bay doesn't make a move.