Packers have obvious signing to make amid Trey Smack concerns

One of the few negative takeaways from the first two week of Green Bay Packers training camp has been the inconsistent performance of rookie Trey Smack. Watching the inconsistency in training camp when the pressure is at its lowest has brought about an obvious level of early summer concern. This should be more than enough reason to consider bringing in current free agent kicker Younghoe Koo.

The veteran kicker hit a speed bump a season ago and bounced around the league after a productive stretch with the Atlanta Falcons. Koo ranked inside the top five in all-time field goal percentage prior to the last year of struggles. While it seems that things have gone awry, it isn't as if Green Bay has a wealth of choices, as the current free agent market is extremely picked over after a long offseason.

If Koo doesn't have anything left in the tank there is no harm in at least exploring the potential fit. Smack should be able to hold onto the starting job and needs to prove he can handle the challenge of fighting for his job with an experienced veteran. If the results don't fall Smack's way, there is no denying the team needed to make a change with the rookie already showing alarming signs.

Even early in camp you don't want to see your kicker lacking consistency. It has been the defining trait for Smack through the first two weeks and leaves every reason for the bargain signing of Koo as potential competition.

Packers Should Sign Free Agent Kicker Younghoe Koo Amid Recent Struggles

In the 2022 and 2023 seasons Koo hit on 86% of his field goal attempts being well above 90% in the previous two seaosns. This is four years of stability before there was any hint of struggles and this appeared to be tied to injury issues. Green Bay should sign the veteran in hopes that Smack is able to turn up his performance and live up to expectations. You aren't adding Koo with the hope that the veteran takes the starting job.

Rather, you're not denying the clear issue that is facing Green Bay in the first weeks of camp. If the veteran is able to turn back the clock you have an option to turn to if things don't go as hoped with Smack.

Green Bay put itself in this position by waiting too long in the offseason to cut Brandon McManus and not bringing in a more accomplished option to compete with the rookie. Looking at the current options, Koo makes the most sense and gives you a wildcard option.