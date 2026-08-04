Trey Smack leaving Packers with obvious kicking concerns

If there was one obviously troubling piece of the Green Bay Packers' 2026 offseason, it was the handling of the kicker position. Brandon McManus was held onto despite collapsing in a playoff performance that authored Green Bay's exit and erased any fan trust left in the veteran. Still, the Packers opted to hold onto McManus through much of the offseason even after drafting Trey Smack. Now, there is reason to question this even further as training camp is underway and Smack isn't having the most positive impression.

ESPN's Rob Demovsky highlighted the early camp struggles, pointing out that Smack was 6/10 overall in camp and 3/5 in Monday's practice. It isn't just long range kicks the rookie is missing; with Smack pushing a 33 yard kick to the right as well as a 55 yard attempt. Missing the long range kick could be shrugged off as early in camp and simply a young player adjusting to the pressures of the next level.

However, there is no excuse for missing four kicks in the first week of camp when the pressure is at its lowest. Smack is being looked to as the kicker of the future and was handed the position without any clear competition put around him. Having such a troubling response leads fans to wonder how quickly Smack might fold in a real game situation when points are needed, and the team's fate hangs in the balance.

Trey Smack Calling Into Question Packers Offseason Decisions with Camp Misses

This is where context is important, and realizing that one week of camp isn't going to make or break the career of a rookie. However, there is no denying that it is alarming and pushing things in the wrong direction. It will be interesting to watch what avenue the Packers choose when looking to deal with the current concern.

Adding competition makes sense, or the franchise could look to be patient, understanding there are weeks of camp ahead. If the issues linger into the preseason, there isn't any doubt that a move will be made and Smack will be pushed off the roster. A reality that is frustrating when you look at all the kickers to hit the market while the Packers opted to bet on a rookie and continue to roster McManus for far too long.

It is a situation to keep a close eye on as Packer fans hope that things turn for the rookie. As much as the door has been opened for Smack, it is a brutal league that will not hesitate to pivot if the results don't begin to improve over the next week of camp.