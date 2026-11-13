Packers have obvious reaction to rival's Kirk Cousins trade

The Green Bay Packers opted not to make a splashy trade deadline addition and watched as the Chicago Bears brought in Jeffery Simmons and the Minnesota Vikings added Kirk Cousins. While the quarterback move is unquestionably getting the most attention, it shouldn't come as a surprise that the decision to bring back Cousins doesn't change the fact these are two teams moving in very different directions.

Cousins is unquestionably more capable than Kyler Murray or Carson Wentz, the options that Minnesota has been leaning on early this season. However, the upgrade isn't enough that the Packers should have any healthy level of concern. The Packers have every reason to believe they remain the NFC North's most complete roster and have the advantage of already beating Chicago once this season.

The chance to do the same to the Vikings lies ahead, and this will be a chance to take advantage of Cousins not being settled into the offense. It has been three years since the quarterback was in Minnesota and that season was cut short by a torn Achilles that started a clear level of regression from the quarterback. While two seasons in Atlanta were incredibly forgettable, there has been a consistent level of production from Cousins during the 2026 season in Las Vegas.

Even with this production, the Minnesota offense is broken in many ways while Green Bay's has an argument as the most exciting in the league. Love's ability to hit deep shots and the breakout seasons that both Christian Watson and Matthew Golden are enjoying simply make the addition of Cousins a very overrated decision.

Packers Have Little Reason to Fear Vikings Even After Trade Addition of Kirk Cousins

In truth, the biggest threat in the North remains the hated Bears, with an explosive offense and the deadline additions of Simmons. Still, there is no question that the Vikings are going to have a surprising level of confidence after adding a veteran quarterback that has led them to the playoffs in years past.

Green Bay is going to get the first shot at damaging this confidence taking on the Vikings and having a chance to seize control of the division. Cousins being brought in shows that Minnesota understood their offense was a sinking ship and the franchies made what is truly a desperation move.

One that doesn't greatly alter Minnesota's ceiling, but simply makes a damaged unit a bit better. Putting it simply, this isn't enough to surpass a Green Bay roster that is peaking at the perfect moment and appears to be capable of making a deep January run.