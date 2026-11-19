As the Green Bay Packers were blown off the field on Sunday fans were reduced to scoreboard watching and looking at the remaining schedule. As much as Sunday's loss stung it at least came against a team that clearly matches up well against the Packers with the roster to take advantage of Green Bay's clear offensive line woes. Some losses remain easier to swallow than others and this past week was an example of that as the Atlanta Falcons were bullied off the field by the Kansas City Chiefs.

This is the same Atlanta roster that in the third week of the 2026 season somehow managed to score 35 points against Green Bay. The same offensive lineup that couldn't get a first down for an eternity against the Chiefs somehow beat the Packers easily and that is a loss that is going to continue to sting and age poorly.

In what is an incredibly tough NFC North race never has each win mattered more and the Packers fumbled a golden opportunity. Atlanta isn't competing for anything except a draft pick ahead of the holidays and this exposes just how ugly of a loss this was and one that is unquestionably going to cost Green Bay in the playoff race.

Failing at such a level agianst one of the league's worst teams is hard to explain or understand in retrospect. While losses to Minnesota and Detroit are easier to understand, losing to one of the NFC's doormats cannot be accepted and has aged as poorly as possible.

Packers Loss to Atlanta Continues to Cost Green Bay in Tight NFC North Race

With that said, everything still remains in front of the Packers as they have the roster and needed coaching staff to continue to make a push in the division. In no way is this meant ot admit defeat, but objectively looking at a loss that has aged incredibly poorly and grows tougher to explain with each passing week.

At times there is no understanding the league as the 2025 season opened with the eventual AFC Champion New England Patriots losing to a Las Vegas Raiders team that would land the top overall pick in the next year's draft. Green Bay fans have to hope that this is the path they are walking and the loss to Atlanta will not prove to cost them as much as it potentially could.

No question, everything is still in front of the Packers even after Sunday's frustrating loss. One that can be forgotten alongside the loss to the Falcons if the Packers are able to get hot at the right moment and put Super Bowl expectations back on track.