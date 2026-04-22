Packers Have No-Brainer Decision at Pick 52 if CB Drops to Them

Barring a big trade, the Green Bay Packers won't have much to do but watch in the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft. Instead, they'll wait until No. 52 to make their first selection of the three-day event, which is -- obviously -- not the most optimal position to be in.

That said, there's always value in the latter rounds of the draft, and some second-rounders actually outplay their draft stock. That's why they can only hope that South Carolina's Brandon Cisse falls into their laps at No. 52.

The Packers Can’t Afford to Pass on Brandon Cisse If He’s Available

The Green Bay Packers parted ways with Nate Hobbs this offseason, and rightfully so after an underwhelming 2025 campaign. However, rolling into the season with Keisean Nixon and Carrington Valentine as the starting cornerbacks might not be a recipe for success. They already added Benjamin St-Juste to the mix, so they clearly want to strengthen that corps.

That's why Cisse would be an absolute gift from the football gods at No. 52. He's projected to be an early second-round selection, but with the reports of Jermod McCoy's health potentially pushing him out of the first round, some team might want to take a chance on him, thus leaving Cisse for the next CB-needy club.

The South Carolina Gamecocks star has elite awareness and recognition skills to diagnose the play before the snap. His quick feet and athleticism help him keep up with speedy pass-catchers, and his long arms and strong nose for the ball help him attack the catch point effectively. Across 34 collegiate games, Cisse logged 65 total tackles, 10 pass deflections, and two interceptions.

The Packers haven't had an elite cornerback since prime Jaire Alexander, but Cisse could end that unfortunate streak. His stickiness in man coverage is impressive, and he doesn't fall for many head fakes or flashy moves.

On the downside, he's not the most active player against the run, and he wasn't as efficient in zone coverage as he was in man. Both of those things can be coached, and it might be just a matter of time before he's a well-rounded prospect.

Again, it's hard to believe someone like Cisse will be up for grabs after the first ten selections of the second round. But if by any chance he's still available, Brian Gutekunst will have no choice but to scratch whatever plans he had for No. 52 and make sure he doesn't leave Day 2 without Cisse by his side.

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