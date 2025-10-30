Packers Have Newfound RB Clarity After MarShawn Lloyd Update

The Green Bay Packers seemed to have accepted the beginning of the end for running back MarShawn Lloyd. The third-round pick in the 2024 draft had high expectations joining the Packers out of USC, but a slew of injuries has limited him to one game and six career carries over his first year and a half.

The latest disappointing chapter in Lloyd’s career came on Wednesday when Matt LaFleur told reporters he “wouldn’t count on [Lloyd’s return] anytime soon” as the back recovers from a hamstring injury. While it’s another setback for the 24-year-old, it gives Green Bay clarity and could produce benefits for Emanuel Wilson, along with the rest of the backfield moving forward.

Emanuel Wilson is the Big Winner as Packers RB Situation Becomes Clearer

Wilson has been a pleasant surprise for the Packers this season, but perhaps fans should have seen it coming. He averaged 6.1 yards per carry – albeit on 14 attempts – during his rookie season and had a solid encore with 502 yards, four touchdowns, and 4.9 yards per carry on 103 attempts during the 2024 season.

The former UDFA saw his average drop to 4.6 yards per carry this season, but he’s looked like the answer to the Packers’ backup running back dilemma. Wilson stood out with eight carries for 44 yards during a Week 4 tie with the Dallas Cowboys, where Josh Jacobs left early, and the Packers handed him the ball a season-high 14 times (11 carries, three receptions) for 87 total yards in a win over the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday night.

Another interesting development in Lloyd’s absence has been the usage of third-string running back Chris Brooks. While Lloyd’s absence would have theoretically given Brooks a chance to contribute, the Packers clearly don’t trust him with two carries this season. He also hasn’t logged a carry since an Oct. 12 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals, giving the Packers plenty of chances to evaluate Wilson.

In a perfect world, the Packers would love to get Lloyd back on the field. But in reality, they may never see him in green and gold again when it has become clear he can’t be trusted. Wilson is the biggest beneficiary of this development, seizing the backup role that he may never get back. But the front office is also a winner, as Brian Gutekunst can search for competition for Brooks rather than find a top backup for Jacobs.

It’s extremely important as the Packers head towards the Nov. 4 deadline to reinforce their backfield for the stretch run. While Wilson has the backup role for now, another injury could deplete the depth needed as the weather gets colder and Green Bay looks to make a championship run.

All of it ties back to the much-needed clarity on Lloyd’s injury and how Gutekunst and the rest of the front office will proceed in the coming weeks.

