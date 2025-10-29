Packers Just Destroyed Any MarShawn Lloyd Hopes in Week 9

The Green Bay Packers own a 5-1-1 record on the season after winning their third straight game over the Pittsburgh Steelers last week. The best part about the start is that they've been able to do so without their full team.

Head coach Matt LaFleur spoke to the media on Wednesday, but threw cold water on the possibility of MarShawn Lloyd getting on the field this week. When asked when Lloyd would return to the practice field, LaFleur said, "I wouldn't count on that anytime soon," per The Leap's Jason B. Hirschhorn.

MarShawn Lloyd Still Isn’t Expected to Practice with Packers

This isn't the progression fans were hoping for. Since setting foot in Green Bay, nothing regarding injuries has gone positively for Lloyd. This season, he's been on IR since August with a hamstring injury. Back on Oct. 15, LaFleur said Lloyd was getting "closer," but it looks like that isn't the case anymore.

Last season, Lloyd was limited to just one game due to hip, hamstring, and ankle injuries. He even had appendicitis, which led to an emergency appendectomy. This hamstring injury is just the latest addition to the list, and it doesn't appear to be healing the way some had hoped.

Hamstring injuries can always be tricky for sure, but the fact that he hasn't even been able to practice is worrisome. There doesn't seem to be a timetable set, and based on LaFleur's comments, fans shouldn't hold their breath.

We are approaching the second half of the season as October comes to a close and we turn the page to November. Even if Lloyd were to return at any point, he would need some time to knock the rust off, but he doesn't even have the trust of the coaching staff. And I mean, why would he? Despite being a 2024 third-round pick, Lloyd hasn't shown what he's capable of.

The Packers have Josh Jacobs as the main bellcow in the backfield. Behind him, they used Emanuel Wilson and Chris Brooks. Neither player has taken the RB2 job by the horns this season, but with Lloyd's extended absence, they will have more opportunities to do so.

Meanwhile, Lloyd's patience with the team must be wearing thin. Availability is the most important ability for a player on a team, and the 24-year-old hasn't been able to live up to that standard in Green Bay.

The next couple of weeks will be important for Lloyd, but from LaFleur's comments on Wednesday, they aren't banking on being a part of the team for the foreseeable future. And that is less than ideal.

