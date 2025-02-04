Packers Have New Trade Target to Reunite With Matt LaFleur
By Chris Schad
The Green Bay Packers made a large investment into Jordan Love last summer. Love’s four-year, $220 million contract extension made him one of the highest-paid quarterbacks in the NFL but the Packers didn’t get the most out of that deal as they finished 11-6 and lost in the wild-card round to the Philadelphia Eagles last month.
One of the biggest reasons why was the Packers receiving corps. While Christian Watson, Jaylen Reed, and Romeo Doubs flashed upside, they also had issues catching the ball and staying healthy. It’s why some fans have targeted Tee Higgins in free agency, but it could be a reunion between Matt LaFleur and a popular trade target that could solve the problem.
Matt LaFleur’s Previous Connection Makes Cooper Kupp an Obvious Trade Target
Cooper Kupp sent a shockwave across the NFL when he revealed that the Los Angeles Rams will attempt to trade him this offseason. A staple of Sean McVay’s offense, Kupp has caught 634 passes for 7,776 yards and 57 touchdowns during his career and won the NFL’s Triple Crown for receiving, catching 145 passes for 1,947 yards and 16 touchdowns in 2021.
But while Kupp has become a household name, his recent production hasn’t lived up to standards. The 31-year-old has struggled with injuries, missing a combined total of 18 games, and hasn’t cleared 1,000 yards receiving since the Triple Crown campaign in 2021, posting his lowest yardage total (710) since he posted 566 yards in an injury-shortened campaign in 2018.
Kupp might not be the same player he was in his prime but there could also be an explanation. The emergence of second-year receiver Puka Nacua could have taken away some of the targets he’s received in the past and a “highly motivated” Kupp could use a change of scenery to get back on track.
There are several places that Kupp could land with McVay’s coaching tree slowly working its way across the league but the Packers could be a favorite. LaFleur was the Rams’ offensive coordinator during Kupp’s rookie season back in 2017 and while he didn’t call plays under McVay, he at least has familiarity with Kupp that could help him revive his career.
Kupp won’t solve all of Packers' problems, as they need a deep threat that can stretch the field. But it would be a good start to a receiving unit that needs a shake-up to reach its full potential in 2025.