6 Dream Free Agent Signings for Packers in 2025 NFL Offseason
The Green Bay Packers enter the 2025 NFL offseason with the singular goal of transforming from a good team into something truly great.
While last season’s successes and failures provided plenty of fodder for debate, one thing is clear: to take the next step, the Packers must look beyond the confines of the draft and make some bold moves in free agency.
General manager Brian Gutekunst, who isn’t shy about mixing it up in the free-agent pool, has already sent a message by signing Xavier McKinney and Josh Jacobs last year. Now, the stage is set for another potential blockbuster signing that could define the team’s trajectory in the coming years.
6. Drew Dahlman, Center
One of the key areas under the microscope is the interior of the offensive line, a unit that has seen steady production but now requires an infusion of youth and athleticism. With Josh Myers set to become an unrestricted free agent, it might be time for the Packers to say goodbye to a player who, while serviceable over his four-year tenure, never quite broke out as a true standout.
In 2024, Pro Football Focus ranked Myers as the 38th best center among 40 qualified players—a ranking that hardly justifies a long-term commitment, especially when the cap space and the pursuit of an upgrade are on the line.
This is where Drew Dahlman comes into play.
At just 26 years old, Dahlman has already emerged as one of the best run-blocking centers in the NFL. His technique, coupled with his athletic ability, makes him an ideal candidate to be the new anchor in the middle of the Packers’ offensive line.
While Green Bay certainly has options to address the center position internally—potentially moving Elgton Jenkins, Sean Rhyan, or even Zach Tom into the role and sliding 2024 first-rounder Jordan Morgan into a starting spot—the free-agent market has presented a compelling alternative in Dahlman.